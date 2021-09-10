Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.43% of Ciena worth $38,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 43.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

