Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Wix.com worth $34,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

WIX stock opened at $227.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.30 and its 200 day moving average is $277.89.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

