Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Globant worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $325.32 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $165.50 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.49.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

