Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 23,190 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Garmin worth $43,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

