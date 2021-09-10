Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,712 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of Burlington Stores worth $36,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5,001.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $294.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
