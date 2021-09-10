Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,712 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of Burlington Stores worth $36,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Burlington Stores by 5,001.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $294.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.50. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

