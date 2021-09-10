Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $42,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $726.41 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.44 and a 1-year high of $735.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.71.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

