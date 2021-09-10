Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $22.25

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $22.95. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $637.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.