Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $22.25

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $22.95. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $637.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

