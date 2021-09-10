stETH (STETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00064789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00125199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00179974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,656.65 or 0.99925268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.00 or 0.07189635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00901894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.