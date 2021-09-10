Stipend Trading 29.6% Lower This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Stipend has a total market cap of $321,123.25 and $35.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,064.27 or 0.99875803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00063827 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00868381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.00431614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.00316097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00080827 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,711,566 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

