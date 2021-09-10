Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 10th (ASXC, ATY, AVO, AVTR, AXDX, BFC, BKCC, MURGY, NNGRY, PUK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 10th:

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

