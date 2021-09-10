Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 11,211 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,210% compared to the average volume of 856 put options.

Shares of AOUT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 15,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $374.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

