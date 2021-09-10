Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEOAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.25. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.