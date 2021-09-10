Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,370 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,895,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.08. 239,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,542,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.77 and its 200 day moving average is $240.87. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.26 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 220.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

