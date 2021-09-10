Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,144 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $664.55. 37,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $316.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $630.49 and a 200-day moving average of $543.64. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.69.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.