Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $139.63. 85,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,987. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.