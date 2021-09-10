Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 340,151 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 109,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,482. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

