Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 842,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,301,000 after buying an additional 46,744 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 56,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 150,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.18. 515,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,762,364. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $472.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

