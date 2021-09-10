Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

