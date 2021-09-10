Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.08. 195,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average is $268.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

