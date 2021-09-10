Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $412.60. 397,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

