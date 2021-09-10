Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $605.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,288. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.55. The company has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.89.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

