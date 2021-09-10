Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $751.85. The company had a trading volume of 589,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,438,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $744.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.83. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

