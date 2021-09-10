Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.63. Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 1,508 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.63.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.