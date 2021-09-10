Strike Price Hits $59.76 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Strike has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.76 or 0.00131922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $177.45 million and $13.03 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00125717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00180983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,143.94 or 0.99651270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.25 or 0.07064280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.83 or 0.00842858 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

