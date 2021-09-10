Strong 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.85 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Strong has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $469.55 or 0.01047681 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $64.92 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00126174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00183245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.27 or 1.00220889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.63 or 0.07063250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00855049 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

