StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 20,003 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,954,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $109.82. 139,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,356. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

