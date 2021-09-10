StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 353 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $332.10. 31,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,989. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

