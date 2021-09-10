StrongBox Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,411,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.59 and its 200-day moving average is $232.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

