StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $55,986,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.02. 262,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708,242. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

