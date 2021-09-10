StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.51. 129,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

