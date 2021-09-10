StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 888 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.80. 4,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.44. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.