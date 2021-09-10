StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 978 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.72. 4,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.