Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 401,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

