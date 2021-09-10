Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Summit Therapeutics worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 132.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $197,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

SMMT stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $641.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.