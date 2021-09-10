Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

SLF opened at $51.77 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

