SUN (old) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002362 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00124776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00159059 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.