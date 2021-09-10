SUN (SUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00124776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00179592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,288.98 or 1.00061841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.48 or 0.07091058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.