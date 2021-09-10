Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Down 4.2%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 28,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 755,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

