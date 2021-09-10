Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $5.16 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of SUN opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. Sunoco has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sunoco by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $402,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

