SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

STKL stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SunOpta by 105.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 111.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at about $936,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

