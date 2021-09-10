Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.05 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $70.87 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.20 or 0.07163930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00123953 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,645,164 coins and its circulating supply is 327,556,238 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

