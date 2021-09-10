sUSD Achieves Market Cap of $250.52 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. sUSD has a total market cap of $250.52 million and $11.44 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00160665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043709 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 250,658,418 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

