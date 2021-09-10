Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.94. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 29,865 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 145.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

