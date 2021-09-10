Swarm City Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $313,426.26 and approximately $18.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

