Swerve Trading 29.5% Higher This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Swerve has a total market cap of $18.10 million and $21.52 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00058148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00158303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042664 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,117,592 coins and its circulating supply is 14,951,074 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

