Swipe Reaches One Day Volume of $370.06 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Swipe has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $529.22 million and $370.06 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00006221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00059374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00167801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00042790 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.