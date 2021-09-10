Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Acceleron Pharma worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN opened at $130.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.30. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

