Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of HealthEquity worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,099.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

