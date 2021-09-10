Swiss National Bank Buys 68,800 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Scientific Games worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.